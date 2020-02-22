"New Apps We Love" - Apple

"The Best Apps to Read and Edit PDFs" - AppAdvice

Scriptation, the PDF annotation app for film, television, and video production, is the ground-breaking app for filmmakers that intelligently transfers your annotations, notes, and markups into new script revisions.

Whether you're a filmmaker on a big budget feature or a student on your first production, Scriptation makes it easy to go paperless, increase your productivity, and save hours of time.

THE SCRIPTATION DIFFERENCE

If youve ever had 30 revision pages on a 40-page script, you know how time consuming and tedious it is to copy your notes to new script pages. Scriptations proprietary note transferring algorithm analyzes script changes and transfers every note to its corresponding location in the next draft in literally seconds.

ANNOTATE

Pen and paper, meet stylus and tablet. Scriptation offers a full set of annotation tools that allow you to highlight text, type notes, add photos, insert stickies, record sound, and more. It's never been easier to breakdown your script.

ORGANIZE

You can finally get rid of that 3-ring binder. Scriptation gets you organized by keeping all your scripts, call sheets, schedules, and production documents in a digital production binder.

SEARCH

How many times was that thing mentioned in the script? Scriptations search tool lets you find exactly what youre looking for. Instantly search for text or even search your own annotations.

PAGE MAKER (PRO)

Insert facing pages, set plans, photos, diagrams, and more, and transfer them into new script revisions. You can even ditch paper sides by creating your own with all your notes.

LAYERS

Want to separate notes based on meetings? Or share your thoughts with your department? Scriptations annotation layers makes it easy to toggle between your notes.

SYNC (PRO)

Sync between devices by connecting to cloud storage providers including iCloud, Dropbox, and Google Drive. Scriptation preserves layers, actor highlights, and inserted pages.

ACTOR HIGHLIGHT

That table read script isnt going to highlight itself. Or is it? Built for actors but customized for sound mixers, Scriptation automatically highlights character lines with the tap of a button.

READER MODE

Its never been easier to read scripts on your phone with the all new mode that allows you to maintain formatting. Adjust by font and size for the ultimate script reading experience.

SCRIPTATION INDUSTRY PRO

Scriptation Industry Pro is an auto-renewing subscription service that gives you advanced features (including cloud sync, page maker, and sides tool) used by industry professionals.

Scriptation Industry Pro has 1 Month, 3 Month, and 12 Month subscription options. For limited time offers, standard pricing will be automatically initiated for the next subscription period. For offers that include a 7-day free trial, after the free trial period you will be automatically renewed to the current subscription price which you can cancel at any time. The 1 Month subscription costs $9.99 USD every 1 month. The 3 Month subscription costs $23.99 USD every 3 months. The 12 Month subscription costs $59.99 USD every 12 months. Prices are subject to change. Scriptation Industry Pro automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. Your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period.

Payment will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. You may manage Scriptation Industry Pro subscriptions and turn off auto-renewal by going to your Account Settings after purchase. Any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited when you purchase a Scriptation Industry Pro subscription.

Terms of Use & Privacy Policy: https://scriptation.com/privacy

