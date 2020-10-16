Join or Sign In

Screenie - Home Screen Setups/Wallpapers for Android

By Vijay Chandra

Developer's Description

By Vijay Chandra

Screenie: The best app to make your Home Screen Sexier. Screenie consists of various Home screen Setup Reference's with which you can theme your Home Screen in a Creative, Innovative Way.

Making Your Home Screen Sexier made easy with Screenie. Screenie brings you out the latest Home Screen Setups. It also shows the Widget, Icon Pack used in each Home Screen Setup.

Get the most of your Home Screen! If you are looking for Home Screen Setups/Reference's then Screenie is the best choice for your phone.

Features of Screenie:

New Setups every day.

Backup of Setup's to make your work easier.

Download Wallpaper and Setup in One Click.

Icon Packs are displayed for each setup.

Widgets used are displayed for each setup.

Best collection of Home Screen Setups.

Push Notifications of new setups.

You can Rate the setups according to your interest.

Favorites section(liked setups by user).

Search by categories.

High Rated Home Screen Setups.

You can also share the setup with your friends.

Explore Random Setups all over the world.

Are you in need of making your Home Screen Sexier? Then Screenie got you covered.

Searching for Home Screen Setups in social media and downloading everything is a hell lot of work, with Screenie you can browse through thousand of Home Screen Setups which were collected from all around the world and download both the Wallpaper and the Setup Reference in one click.

Are you bored of your Home Screen then its time for you to make your Home Screen Sexier by downloading Screenie.

Disclaimer: All the setups/wallpapers in this app are under common creative license and the credit goes to their respective owners. These setups/images are not endorsed by any of the prospective owners, and the images are used simply for aesthetic purposes.No copyright infringement is intended, and any request to remove one of the setups/wallpapers/names will be honored.

version 4.0

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 4.0

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.1 and up

