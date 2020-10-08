Screen Mirroring is technique, which allows you to mirror android smarphone on tv screen.

You can access all of your photos, games, videos on big screen using this screen mirroring app.

This Screen mirroring app allows you to easily connect your device to your tv.It provides secure connection to protect your data, files and applications.

This screen mirroring app is simple and easy to use and most importantly a free app.

please follow the steps below to display your mobile screen on your Tv:-

1. Make sure your mobile phone and tv are connected in same wifi network.

2. Enable miracast Display on your tv.

3. Click Start mirroring button on your phone and enable wireless display.

4. choose your tv.

Screen mirroring is supported by all android devices.