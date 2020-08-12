Screen Recorder is a free, stable, high-quality Android phone screen recording application for Android that helps you record smooth and clear screen.

With various features like screen capture of android phones, screen recording, image editing and without rooting, Super Recorder allows easy recording of screen clips such as game videos, video calls, shows. Live streaming and more - make everything simple!

This mobile app screen recording feature is helpful for the users/ quality testers/ app testers to explain the problem they are facing in a particular app.

Screen recording of any app available on your mobile device can be done in live application usage mode, like typing any message, record video calls, viewing any video or listening to any audio or anything available on the mobile screen can be recorded.

This high-quality screen recorder for Android can be useful to the parents for monitoring the usage of mobile by kids by mobile screen recording.

Screen recorder HD app doesnt use any data/ internet, as we dont upload any recording to any cloud network or server. All the videos are recorded and saved locally on phone/SD card memory.

Users can create story telling presentations, videography of still pictures with help of this Screen Recorder tool and can upload it on video streaming cloud.

Game users can record their gaming round while playing with Screen Recording video option in our app.