Screen Lock: Stephen Curry Pattern & Passcode for Android

By Lock Screen Sport Free

By Lock Screen Sport

Screen Lock: Stephen Curry Pattern & Passcode

The advantage offered by this application is to maintain the confidentiality of your mobile or tablet. Because with this application you can create a lock screen pattern that will keep it safe from people around, because only you yourself know it. Not only that, here we also present interesting images to decorate the background lock pattern according to choice so that your Mobile or Tablet is smarter and not boring. This is beautiful and one of the best applications for customizing your Smartphone or Tablet and added it is absolutely free.

And please remember carefully the pattern or passcode that you made by confirming it to not experience difficulties in the future, or you can deactivate this application by pressing the on-off button.

* Open the Screen Lock App

* Choose your favourite image

* Tap the Pattern to apply

* Tap the Passcode to apply

* Done.

==============*** Application Feature ***==============

* Free apps

* Offline App

* Can set pattern

* Can set passcode

* Small size

* Fast Loading

* Best Quality

* Easy to useI Optimized battery usage

If you have any comments or suggestions, please let me leave a review to make us better.

