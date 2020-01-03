X

Screen Guard - Privacy Screen/Privacy Filter for Android

By For Innovation Free

Developer's Description

By For Innovation

Screen Guard - Privacy Screen/Privacy Filter

A privacy screen/filter app to and guard your phone screen from prying eyes.

Do you value your privacy? You should, especially in this day and age.

With this app you can hide your screen from people around you on the bus or outside, it works well for when you're reading emails, writing an SMS message or even just using your browser - pretty much any situation that requires privacy. There's a wide selection of patterns and colors to choose from in the menu as well. In addition to being a privacy screen, you can also use Screen Guard as a blue light filter by turning the pattern function off and just using the color and transparency functions.

Main Features:

* Choose from a wide variety of filter colors to protect your privacy.

* Transparency of the filter can be toggled easily from the in-app menu.

* Choose from a wide selection of patterns to cover your screen.

* Also works as a screen dimmer/blue light cutter or anti-glare filter.

* Very easy and straight-forward to use in comparison to other privacy screen/filter apps.

If you have any questions or bugs to report regarding this privacy screen feel free to contact us directly at Crewa.RPG@gmail.com.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.0

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 1.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

