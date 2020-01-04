X

Screen Cast : Easy Screen Mirroring/Sharing App is one of the best screen mirroring apps for android users. App allows you to easily connect your device and your TV. Mirror Screen to TV is simple, easy to use and free app.

This App will assist you to scan and mirror your android phone or tab's screen on smart TV/Display (mira cast enabled ) or Wireless dongles or adapters. Also app able to play videos, music, photos, etc in my smartphone with any devices like; smartphone, smartTV, laptop, tablet at anywhere.

If your eyes are drained from looking at your small cellular phone, you will get a great big screen phone experience by connecting your phone to a TV screen via This Screen Cast : Easy Screen Mirroring/Sharing App.

Screen Cast : Easy Screen Mirroring/Sharing App is the most powerful app for mirroring and broadcasting your Android screen and audio in real time.

: STEPS TO CONNECT MOBILE WITH TV :

Make sure your TV and your Phone are Connected to the same wifi network

Miracast Display on your TV

Enable Wireless Dispaly option on your phone

Click Select button and choose your TV

Enjoy..

: KEY FEATURE OF APP :

All your media in one place: music, photos, videos, movies, tv shows etc.

Easily change resolution and density

Manually change the speed of the slideshow

Supports casting of most videos for Social media

Cast videos to tv

Screen sharing Display sharing

To allow the pausing of videos on incoming phone calls

Automatically enable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Full integration with Tasker

Stream local files from phone to tv

Pause/Resume the slideshow anytime

Lock screen orientation to landscape

: DISCLAIMER :

For perfect working of the app connected android device are in same network.

We cannot do anything to fix issues that arise on the server side (media content provider) such as failure to play or buffering, which is especially common during heavy load times and weekends.

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 10
Downloads Last Week 0
