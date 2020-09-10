Scream Goat Meme

If you like crazy goats, the goat meme button will be your favorite app to make jokes, laugh with your friends and solve your boredom problem.

Press the game button and you will be able to hear tpico the typical sound a goat makes, why yes, when she wants and when she wants. If you press, the a Aaaah sound effect will play!

Listen to the goat scream because it wants to!

Also you can:

- Share the sound effect on all social networks and with whoever you want.

- Share the application so that your friends can download it.

- Save the sound effect on your own device to hear it as a ringtone.

Be the first of your friends to download the app over the Scream Goat meme button.

Note: The cry of the goat is the sound produced by a goat in perfect condition. At no time has a cry of pain or suffering been used. Long live the goats! (or so they say for Galcia)