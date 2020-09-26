Developed by scientists from Harvard and Stanford, Scoutible is an award-winning first-of-its-kind personality test.

Scoutible's science-based gaming technology learns about your essential cognitive and personality traits as you interact in an immersive adventure.

UNCOVER YOUR PERSONALITY & STRENGTHS

Become part of an interactive adventure where youre the star. Your gameplay will tell a richer, deeper, more compelling story about you than any test ever could. Discover your:

Cognitive aptitudes

Interpersonal skills

Problem-solving

Grit

Leadership style

Creativity

Intellectual curiosity

IN-DEPTH CHARACTERISTICS

Scoutible's technology uncovers more about you than any personality test. The game goes deeper than assigning you surface-level characteristics and unlocks the real inner-workings of your brain. Will these traits apply to you?

Charismatic

Outgoing

Idea Evangelist

Methodical

Genuine

Creative Problem Solver

THE EXPERIENCE

The game learns and adapts based on your unique decisions, unlike most online quizzes. No choice is a wrong choice, and absolutely no gaming experience is required. At the end of the test, youll earn your spot on a team of people with similar strengths & skills and unlock your personalized Strengths Resume.

FOR EMPLOYERS

Studies show that soft skills like cognitive aptitude are the most accurate predictors of a candidate's future job performance:

2x better than interviews

3x better than work experience

4x better than education level

Our game enables companies to compare candidates on these most predictive attributes with unprecedented logistical ease and accuracy.

OUR STORY

Scoutible exists to help everyone find their passion and purpose in the world, regardless of gender, ethnicity, or background. We believe that people are not a commodity - we each have very unique gifts that are not visible on the surface.

We envision a world where everyone's best talents are discoverable and fully utilized in our careers, social lives, and beyond.

What are you waiting for? Play the ultimate brain game, test your strengths & skills, uncover your real personality, and get ready to unlock your potential.