Discover Scouting in Singapore with the official app of The Singapore Scout Association!

Scouts is an all-new, all-original app developed by the HQ resource team that catalogs the past, present, and future of Scouting in Singapore.

It includes many features that will be useful to leaders, students, and members of the public alike, including:

- Information about Scouting in Singapore such as the Scout Promise and Law, and District Badges sorted by Area

- A full record of all proficiency and progress badges of every section, complete with crisp, high-quality images and detailed descriptions and badge requirements

- Introductions to key sections in Scouting

- A list of decorations and awards conferred upon outstanding individuals by the Association

- A live media center comprising a photo gallery of major events and a video channel

- Details on new and special badges such as the Air Scout badge scheme and the Wood Badge Training Scheme

- Contact details and opening hours of Scout HQ and the Scout Shop

An Internet connection is not required to refer to badges and information (perfect for checking progress requirements during hikes and camps!)

This application requires the following permissions.

Internet Access - Access SSA's flickr page and youtube channel, Analytics.

Read/Write External Storage - PDFs are now stored on SD card.

Camera/Flashlight - Discover feature.