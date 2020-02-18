X

The main purpose of the Digital Log Book is to keep the members of the organisation technically sound in view of changing needs of the youth. Obviously, the needs of the young people cannot be overlooked and therefore, it is necessary to create the best possible solution for it, without compromising with the principles, purpose and methodology of scout movement.

It is hoped that the Scout & Guide Digital Log Book will be found useful by the adult leaders to enable them to satisfy the needs of Scouts & Guides.

It is hoped that the leaders will offer the android application in the patrol system, which is the life breath of scouting.

Release February 18, 2020
Date Added February 18, 2020
Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.0.1 and up

