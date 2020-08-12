Scotland's Route 66 is based on the popular NC500.

We differ in that we believe there is more to the Northern Highlands than just a circular road.

Starting at Culloden Battlefield to give you the perfect introduction before you travel is our No1 Tip and should be your No1 Stop.

Key Features

The App has over 20 maps, covering all you need to know about where to go.

With built-in Navigation for your own created Maps.

Local weather from over 10 places around the Route.

Maps are downloadable for offline use.

Help is just a click away With our FAQs and Helpful video.

Maps.

The Maps are split into categories to allow easy navigation for creating your own trip. Maps for B&Bs or Hotels, Camping and Caravan sites to Glamping Sites takes care of your accommodation.

The Routes attractions are split into 4 easy to understand roads, The East and the West the High Road and the Low Road, all making planning easy rather than one large map with thousands or pointers and markers.

You can zoom in on all Maps to find the exact location and markers you are looking for...

Each Marker has its own short description with links to websites for more information. Accommodation Maps also has links directly to the provider, allowing you to cut out the 3rd party and allowing you direct communication with your Host.

Curated Maps.

We have curated some Maps to help you plan your trip.

If you think your trip is perfect, then submit your Map for others to see and use.

All Accommodation, Attractions are a given up to 5-star rating, but our choice of accommodation means your getting the best on offer, no one stars here!

Extras

With Local Weather from around the route, it is easy to check if you need waterproofs or shorts at your next destination, but in the Highlands, you may need them all.

FAQ and helpful video to show you how it is all done is also available within the App.

Need personal Help, simply head over to our website and we will help you with any queries for any part of your trip.

https://scotlandsroute66.co.uk/awesome-support/

Email us direct at info@scotlandsroute66.co.uk