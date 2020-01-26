The RSNO app is the easiest way to follow the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Now you have access to the RSNO's events at anytime, anywhere.

Have all the information you need to find out what is on, where, and call the box office at a tap of your screen.

This is a free application.

* Featured

Browse featured RSNO concerts, tap on an image to get more information on dates, venues, repertoire, soloists, and to book tickets online or by phone.

* What's On

Browse all forthcoming RSNO concerts, including our Season, Pops, Lunchtime, Festive, Film, and Chamber concerts. Tap on a concert for more information, including dates, venues and repertoire, and to book tickets online or by phone.

*Events

Browse upcoming events. Get complete performance information including venue, dates, repertoire, artists.

*Videos

Watch all of the latest RSNO videos, including interviews with conductors and soloists, Notes From Scotland finalists, and more.

*Call the Box Office

Have all of our box office phone numbers at your fingertips - simply tap the corresponding number on your smartphone to call.

*More

Sign up to our enewsletters, get the latest press releases from the RSNO, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.