X

Scotland's National Orchestra for iOS

By InstantEncore.com Free

Developer's Description

By InstantEncore.com

The RSNO app is the easiest way to follow the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Now you have access to the RSNO's events at anytime, anywhere.

Have all the information you need to find out what is on, where, and call the box office at a tap of your screen.

This is a free application.

* Featured

Browse featured RSNO concerts, tap on an image to get more information on dates, venues, repertoire, soloists, and to book tickets online or by phone.

* What's On

Browse all forthcoming RSNO concerts, including our Season, Pops, Lunchtime, Festive, Film, and Chamber concerts. Tap on a concert for more information, including dates, venues and repertoire, and to book tickets online or by phone.

*Events

Browse upcoming events. Get complete performance information including venue, dates, repertoire, artists.

*Videos

Watch all of the latest RSNO videos, including interviews with conductors and soloists, Notes From Scotland finalists, and more.

*Call the Box Office

Have all of our box office phone numbers at your fingertips - simply tap the corresponding number on your smartphone to call.

*More

Sign up to our enewsletters, get the latest press releases from the RSNO, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.50.00

General

Release January 13, 2020
Date Added January 13, 2020
Version 2.50.00

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Tunigo Play

Free
Find playlists for any mood, event, or occasion, read the latest news of interest, and discover new music.
iOS
Tunigo Play

Tuner Radio Plus

Free
Best Mp3 Mp4 Muisc Player.
iOS
Tuner Radio Plus

VOZEE

Free
VOZEE is a app that can download music from your personal Onedrive and Dropbox Drive.
iOS
VOZEE

MintBeat Music

Free
Best Music Player.
iOS
MintBeat Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping