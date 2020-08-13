Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Scotch & Soda for iOS

By Scotch & Soda E-commerce B.V. Free

Developer's Description

By Scotch & Soda E-commerce B.V.

The Scotch & Soda App your daily dose of fashion straight from Amsterdam!

From now on you can browse and shop our latest collection, whenever, wherever. Thats not all: the app also gives you the inside scoop on all the latest news from Scotch & Soda.

Designed specifically for the iPhone and iPad, the app is:

Super fast

Easy to use

Optimized with large images

Equipped with user friendly payment options

In addition, with our app youll be the first to hear about exclusive online offers, personal recommendations, and our spectacular sale.

Download the app today and become a part of the Scotch & Soda community.

Description:

At Scotch & Soda we want people to love their clothes and enjoy wearing them, thats why we make great garments that suit every individual. Our products are rich in detail, high quality and affordable.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.100.10

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 2.100.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Emirates Loto

Free
Collect, Play, Win.
iOS
Emirates Loto

Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Free
Find Supplies & Compare Prices.
iOS
Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Ajkerdeal

Free
Ajkerdeal Limited.
iOS
Ajkerdeal

Dutch Bros Shop

Free
Coffee, Drinkware, & Merch.
iOS
Dutch Bros Shop

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now