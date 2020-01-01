X

ScotRail Train Times & Tickets for Android

By ScotRail Free

Stay up to date when youre on the move.

Get live journey updates and buy tickets on your phone with the ScotRail train times and tickets app.

Download our free app to:

Buy train tickets and collect from a ScotRail ticket machine ten minutes later

Check live departures and see where your train is in real time

See the status of the ScotRail network and details of any disruption

Load tickets onto your Smartcard from NFC-enabled Android phones

Save your recent searches to favourites just tap the star

View all ticket purchases through My ScotRail

Contact us, report crime on the railway and view FAQs from the menu

Sign up for email alerts

The app is free, with no booking charges or credit card fees for buying tickets. Download now to get started.

What's new in version 2.09.00

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020
Version 2.09.00

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

