Stay up to date when youre on the move.
Get live journey updates and buy tickets on your phone with the ScotRail train times and tickets app.
Download our free app to:
Buy train tickets and collect from a ScotRail ticket machine ten minutes later
Check live departures and see where your train is in real time
See the status of the ScotRail network and details of any disruption
Load tickets onto your Smartcard from NFC-enabled Android phones
Save your recent searches to favourites just tap the star
View all ticket purchases through My ScotRail
Contact us, report crime on the railway and view FAQs from the menu
Sign up for email alerts
The app is free, with no booking charges or credit card fees for buying tickets. Download now to get started.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.