Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Score Tennis/Padel for Android

By Iddo Hoeve Free

Developer's Description

By Iddo Hoeve

Supports you in referee-ing a tennis or padel match.

Features:

clearly displays the current score (allow showing it to the players through the glass)

shows what side a player is to be serving

has a simple undo button (we all make mistakes)

possibility of casting the score on to a TV using ChromeCast

possibility of mirroring the score on another android device using Bluetooth

support for referee-ing doubles matches

import/export functionality for previously reffed matches

transfer 'in progress' match to another device using NFC (a.k.a. S-Beam)

saves the score (and scoring history) on exit

can be used in landscape and portrait orientation

option to share the entire scoring history on e.g. Facebook

tries to auto-complete player names from your contact list (or just one group of your contacts)

remembers previous entered player names for auto completion for next matches

remembers all matches you refereed (to recall later, e.g. to note down game scores on official papers)

specify a color per player (e.g. of the shirt they play in)

select matches listed on e.g. tournamentsoftware.com

define matches up front for easy selection later

customize colors of the app (e.g. to match your club colors)

specify feed URLs to allow selecting matches/players (in stead of typing in names)

post a result to a configurable website (ask the web-master of your club)

You may check with your web-master if it is possible to have one or both of these last two options made available

The WearOS (wearable) version supports the more basic functionality only.

Permissions:

Read Contacts: for auto-completing player names when setting up a match

Read/Write storage:for backing up details of each match you refereed with the app

Network Access: for reading matches/player names from a feed

Pair with Bluetooth devices: for mirroring score

Vibration Control: mainly to notify you that a timer has (or is nearly) finished

Online Help:

http://tennispadel.double-yellow.be/help/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.36

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 4.36

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now