Supports you in referee-ing a tennis or padel match.

Features:

clearly displays the current score (allow showing it to the players through the glass)

shows what side a player is to be serving

has a simple undo button (we all make mistakes)

possibility of casting the score on to a TV using ChromeCast

possibility of mirroring the score on another android device using Bluetooth

support for referee-ing doubles matches

import/export functionality for previously reffed matches

transfer 'in progress' match to another device using NFC (a.k.a. S-Beam)

saves the score (and scoring history) on exit

can be used in landscape and portrait orientation

option to share the entire scoring history on e.g. Facebook

tries to auto-complete player names from your contact list (or just one group of your contacts)

remembers previous entered player names for auto completion for next matches

remembers all matches you refereed (to recall later, e.g. to note down game scores on official papers)

specify a color per player (e.g. of the shirt they play in)

select matches listed on e.g. tournamentsoftware.com

define matches up front for easy selection later

customize colors of the app (e.g. to match your club colors)

specify feed URLs to allow selecting matches/players (in stead of typing in names)

post a result to a configurable website (ask the web-master of your club)

You may check with your web-master if it is possible to have one or both of these last two options made available

The WearOS (wearable) version supports the more basic functionality only.

Permissions:

Read Contacts: for auto-completing player names when setting up a match

Read/Write storage:for backing up details of each match you refereed with the app

Network Access: for reading matches/player names from a feed

Pair with Bluetooth devices: for mirroring score

Vibration Control: mainly to notify you that a timer has (or is nearly) finished

Online Help:

http://tennispadel.double-yellow.be/help/