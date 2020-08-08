Sign in to add and modify your software
Supports you in referee-ing a tennis or padel match.
Features:
clearly displays the current score (allow showing it to the players through the glass)
shows what side a player is to be serving
has a simple undo button (we all make mistakes)
possibility of casting the score on to a TV using ChromeCast
possibility of mirroring the score on another android device using Bluetooth
support for referee-ing doubles matches
import/export functionality for previously reffed matches
transfer 'in progress' match to another device using NFC (a.k.a. S-Beam)
saves the score (and scoring history) on exit
can be used in landscape and portrait orientation
option to share the entire scoring history on e.g. Facebook
tries to auto-complete player names from your contact list (or just one group of your contacts)
remembers previous entered player names for auto completion for next matches
remembers all matches you refereed (to recall later, e.g. to note down game scores on official papers)
specify a color per player (e.g. of the shirt they play in)
select matches listed on e.g. tournamentsoftware.com
define matches up front for easy selection later
customize colors of the app (e.g. to match your club colors)
specify feed URLs to allow selecting matches/players (in stead of typing in names)
post a result to a configurable website (ask the web-master of your club)
You may check with your web-master if it is possible to have one or both of these last two options made available
The WearOS (wearable) version supports the more basic functionality only.
Permissions:
Read Contacts: for auto-completing player names when setting up a match
Read/Write storage:for backing up details of each match you refereed with the app
Network Access: for reading matches/player names from a feed
Pair with Bluetooth devices: for mirroring score
Vibration Control: mainly to notify you that a timer has (or is nearly) finished
Online Help:
http://tennispadel.double-yellow.be/help/