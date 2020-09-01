Perform cool science tricks & experiments and become a science lab star.

Now kids can do awesome science experiments and learn how to do cool science tricks without expensive science lab equipment. Performing science lab experiments is total fun. Play this practical science game and become a science lab star!

Are you ready? A science lab star from high school will help you in performing five amazing science experiments. Learn and DIY all lab experiments. First of all, Make an electric motor car and see how it moves on school road. After that you will produce electricity from potatoes, in this science game. Additionally, you will learn how to produce electricity using CDs, the effect of the index of refraction and much more science experiments.

In each experiments, kids can understand the science activities better and examine how it works? Play and enjoy this latest science lab game.

Features:

- Learn interesting science facts from experiments

- All science experiments can be perform at home

- DIY Science Tricks

- Best Kids Educational Game

- Learn and perform school science practicals