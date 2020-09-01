Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Science Lab Experiment & Trick for iOS

By Abdul Mateen Free

Developer's Description

By Abdul Mateen

Perform cool science tricks & experiments and become a science lab star.

Now kids can do awesome science experiments and learn how to do cool science tricks without expensive science lab equipment. Performing science lab experiments is total fun. Play this practical science game and become a science lab star!

Are you ready? A science lab star from high school will help you in performing five amazing science experiments. Learn and DIY all lab experiments. First of all, Make an electric motor car and see how it moves on school road. After that you will produce electricity from potatoes, in this science game. Additionally, you will learn how to produce electricity using CDs, the effect of the index of refraction and much more science experiments.

In each experiments, kids can understand the science activities better and examine how it works? Play and enjoy this latest science lab game.

Features:

- Learn interesting science facts from experiments

- All science experiments can be perform at home

- DIY Science Tricks

- Best Kids Educational Game

- Learn and perform school science practicals

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

$4.99
Walk through the Gates of Shadows into the dangerous world full of memorable fights and brave heroes.
iOS
Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

BLEACH Brave Souls

Free
The first smartphone action game based on the mega-hit manga and anime Bleach.Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach...
iOS
BLEACH Brave Souls

Year Walk

$3.99
Experience the ancient Swedish phenomena of year walking.
iOS
Year Walk

Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Free
Episode lets you LIVE your stories.
iOS
Episode - Choose Your Story ft. Clueless

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now