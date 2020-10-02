All those family who love accepting difficult tasks and challenges GameiMake brings you a complete set of science experiments with water that you can perform at school or right at home. In this Science Tricks with Water game we included lots of educational science experiments for you. These experiments are made easy to understand for all the toddlers by perfect animations with theoretical explanations which will help them to get a better conclusion and knowledge. Let's perform some amazing science experiment with water and see unique science facts that you can perform easily.

Stop The Water in The Holes:

In this experiment, you will see that water can be stopped gushing with the use of holes. To perform this experiment you will require beaker, Selifan Paper, Jug, toothpick, rubber band, etc. See and learn how it can be possible in this science experiments game.

Change the color of liquid:

In this experiment, you will see that colour of water changes when we add different objects into the water. See which objects make the water's colour change. There are many additives like sodium bicarbonate, vinegar, ammonia, etc.

Light Reflection in Glass:

You can do this experiment with only glass, water and paper. In this experiment, we will see the reflection of light using a glass of water. So perform this science experiment for family and see What the arrow say???

Mix Up Water and Oil:

We need water, oil, cardboard and food colour to do this experiment. In this experiment, you will see what happens when water and oil mix up.

Lava Lamp:

With the use of a bottle, water, oil, red color, Alka Seltzer and a torch, we can make a Lava lamp. Lava lamp looks good, but what is the reason behind it. You will know in this family science games.

Ghost Jelly Marbles:

A bowl, jelly marbles, food color and a spoon are the object we require in this experiment. Jelly Marbles are ghost. How?? Let's find out in this science with water game.

Make Machine of Extract Water:

Take a bottle, take two beakers then take some water for extracting. Make a machine for water extractor and then you'll see the extracting of water. It is so simple to play water experiment game.

Purify Water:

In this family science experiment, we will see that water can be purified by simple things. You need just water, two basins and a cotton towel. That's it you can make your water purifier.

Suck Of Water:

In this experiment, you will see that water is transferring from one bottle to another one. How is this happening? With the only use of a cotton? Let's find out the reason.

Floating Objects:

In this experiment, you will need three different liquids and three different objects. You will see different objects floating in different liquids. How is it happening?? Let's find it.

Make Rainbow:

You want to make a rainbow by yourself. Play this experiment and then make it real. You will need a torch, water, mirror and a stage. Enjoy the rainbow.

Wave Travelling in Water:

All the waves show different effect in different medium. Take a glass fill some water in it then make sound, fill some more water and make sound and lastly fill the glass full and make sound. You will see the difference.

=> Heyy Geniuses!! Play this amazing water science experiment game and be surprised by the magic of water. So be the scientists and perform all the magical experiments.