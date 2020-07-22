Join or Sign In

Science Class 7 Solution | Study Book for Android

By 8848 Apps Free

Developer's Description

By 8848 Apps

Science Class 7 Solution

Contains Of App:

Physics

Measurement

Force and Motion

Simple Machine

Pressure

Work, Energy and Power

Heat

Light

Sound

Magnet

Electricity

Chemistry

Matter

Mixture

Metal and Non-metal

Some Useful Chemicals

Biology

Animals' life; Vertebrates

Plants' life; Classification of plants

Parts of flowering plants

Cell and Tissue

Life process

Astronomy and Geology

Structure of the Earth

Weather and Climate

The Earth and the Space

Environment

Environment and its Balance

Environmental Degradation and its Conservation

Environment and sustainable development

8848 Apps

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.5

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 2.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
