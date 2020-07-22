Sign in to add and modify your software
Science Class 7 Solution
Contains Of App:
Physics
Measurement
Force and Motion
Simple Machine
Pressure
Work, Energy and Power
Heat
Light
Sound
Magnet
Electricity
Chemistry
Matter
Mixture
Metal and Non-metal
Some Useful Chemicals
Biology
Animals' life; Vertebrates
Plants' life; Classification of plants
Parts of flowering plants
Cell and Tissue
Life process
Astronomy and Geology
Structure of the Earth
Weather and Climate
The Earth and the Space
Environment
Environment and its Balance
Environmental Degradation and its Conservation
Environment and sustainable development
