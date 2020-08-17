Sign in to add and modify your software
SchoolPass is a K-12 platform that helps schools manage campus movement, attendance, and campus wellness, in the cloud.
Schools can consolidate and modernize the arrival, screening, and departure of students, visitors, and staff in one place, while enabling staff to more quickly and accurately account for everyone on campus throughout the school day, especially during an emergency.
Please note that you must have an SchoolPass account with a participating school in order to use this app.