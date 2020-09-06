Join or Sign In

School Planner - Timetable & Classroom for Android

By Timetable DEV Free

Developer's Description

By Timetable DEV

Daily Class is a school planner that lets you organize all of your courses, class notes and homework. Within this app, you can add courses, assignments, grades, professor information and more using our simple and intuitive UI.

Class Schedule

- Easily manage classes(courses, lesson, lectures) by searching for and adding classes entered by other users.

Easy interface

- With Timetable, it is easy to add your class information - subject name, classroom, teacher and time schedules. You can also create multiple timetables and manage them easily.

Class Notes

- Organize your class notes easily which will be sorted smartly

Homework

- In todo list, you can manage your homework. Add your to-dos and check their schedule or progress.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.2.0

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 0.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

