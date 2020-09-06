Daily Class is a school planner that lets you organize all of your courses, class notes and homework. Within this app, you can add courses, assignments, grades, professor information and more using our simple and intuitive UI.

Class Schedule

- Easily manage classes(courses, lesson, lectures) by searching for and adding classes entered by other users.

Easy interface

- With Timetable, it is easy to add your class information - subject name, classroom, teacher and time schedules. You can also create multiple timetables and manage them easily.

Class Notes

- Organize your class notes easily which will be sorted smartly

Homework

- In todo list, you can manage your homework. Add your to-dos and check their schedule or progress.