School Bus Wash Salon Best Auto Cleaning & Washing for iOS

By spunky espy Free

Developer's Description

Hello girls, boys & kids time to play our best School Bus Wash Simulator Game for free.

A lot of school buses and cars are arriving at the garage for cleanup, there is going to be huge rush soon. It's going to be a very busy day. You are given the responsibility to wash and makeover buses in your own bus wash beauty salon. Salon is equipped with everything needed to wash out and give new looks to your buses So follow the instructions below and be an expert in washing dirty buses.

Levels:

Level-1 Cleaning

Level-2 Washing

Level-3 Painting

Level-4 Designing

Instructions:

1- Press the play button to start the fun

2- Choose your favorite type of bus, you will be directed to garage

3- Hold on the water gun and remove the smudges from the bus

4- Take the brush to clean vehicle's tires

5- Use shower to remove the dirt and navigate to cleaning scene

6- Use shower to clean rest of dirt, drag the glass cleaning tool to clean the stains on windows

7- Drag the brush to wipe out the leaves & navigate to next scene

8- Rub the bus with sponge to make some amazing bubbles

9- Get the oil spray bootle and spray the whole bus

10- Move the dryer along the body of vehicle to dry the bus

11- A special kind of brush will take out the left over dirt

12- Get the shiner machine to apply polish on the entire body

13- Use cotton to remove the polish after sometime

14- Choose a tattoo that suits your bus among various others

15- Replace the tires with your favorite ones

16- The fun part is here select color of your choice to apply on the bus and paint it gently to give it a good look

17- Finally take the snapshot of your clean & clear vehicle

Your nice smelling and clean bus is ready let's ride have drive.

Isn't it a big fun to play this best washing game, ready for our upcoming girls games.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

