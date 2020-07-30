Join or Sign In

School Bus Tracker for Parents & Students for Android

By CatI Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By CatI Solutions

A complete on-line bus tracking solution is free to use. Please contact us if you need any customization for your business needs.

App is designed specially for parents/students with minimal configuration parameters.

It takes three parameters to get ready for notifications.

1. User ID

2. Route ID

3. Security Pin

All three would get generated by route owner/admin/school. App works on secure communication and does not read mobile data except gmail id to get user info to extend specific privileges.

In short, App helps subscribers to get ready & pick your transport ON time. No more waiting at roadside for school bus. Save and optimize your valuable time, specially morning time.

This app works on mobile data connection and generates alarm for bus movement for per-defined route and as bus approaches to different pickup/drop points, app raises an alarm notification to get the location of the bus.

For more details please download the app and try it.

Following features are supported in the app

1. On-line update.

2. Download route.

3. Configure route yourself.

4. Enable/disable alarm on arrival of bus.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

