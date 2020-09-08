Join or Sign In

School Bus Simulator 3D Drive crazy in city & Take Parking duty challenges for kids fun for iOS

By OZITECH - GAMES Free

Developer's Description

By OZITECH - GAMES

You had played car races or bike racing 3D games in your device; we invite you to get some new and extreme driving experience. Drive heavy duty school buses in busy streets of the city. Get some real time experiencewhile driving heavy vehicles. In this game you have to park and pick up passengers from the stop; drop them off to the next and try to be on time because time is not on your side.Try to be vigilant because the traffic cops are watching the traffic.

Get Bus Driver 3D Simulator in your device and challenge your friends and family to break your scores and record.

How To Play:

Select the bus and drive through the city. Park you bus on stop and let the passengers rides your bus for the next stop. Dont be too slow time is running fast. Drop the passenger on the next stop before the clock goes off. Keep eye on traffic signals as traffic cops are very strict about traffic rules. This game is a power pack of best tuned engine, touch steering and internal cameras so that you can manage the traffic around and drop the passengers safe and sound.

Features:

-2 More vehicles are available to unlock.

-Time base challenge finish tasks before time ends.

-Smooth and simple screen controls to drive bus easily.

-Realistic and amazing 3D graphics.

-Internal and external camera for different driving experience.

-Superb background music to enhance your game plays experience.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 4.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

