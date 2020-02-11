Scholars Academy Founded in 2006 is a group of Young Achievers from IITs and Most reputed colleges of India who have undertook the mission to endow world class education on those who dare to dream of getting into IIT-JEE, NEET & various Olympiad exams along with CBSE exams for classes 7th to 12th & 12th pass. We set out with a belief that every child has a potential of making it big if provided with the right guidance, felicitous education and ample individual attention.

With this approach, Scholars Academy has successfully produced brilliant results consistently over the years. We are driven by a zeal to see our students to success.

You have to Dream before your Dreams come true. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

It all started with a Dream.

While sitting in his Hostel room, Mr. Sudhanshu Bajaj, a young prospective engineer, who later scripted evolutionary methodologies in teaching, was thinking how to make JOURNEY TO qualify IIT-JEE and MEDICAL comfortable, stress free and SUCCESSFUL, came out with a brilliant and innovative approach towards learning. This was the beginning of Scholars Academy.

Scholars Academy started in a room of 15X12 with 20 students. The methodology followed produced 12 selections in IIT the very first time.

And we never looked back

With a 3000% growth and we have 3 BRANCHES in Delhi and have executed multiple school projects viz. Ramjas Public School, Pusa Road, DAV Pushpanajali, Indraprastha world school, Doon Public School, DAV Ashok Vihar, Kulachi Hansraj School, SSB school Karnataka and many more which enabled us to touch and enrich more than 1.5 lakh students in the family called SCHOLARS.

We have worked 24X7 since our inception in 2006 to provide Best Quality Coaching for IIT-JEE, NEET(Formerly AIPMT),NTSE, JSTSE and Various other Olympiad and national level exams along with CBSE for classes from 8th to 12th and 12th pass.

In our decade of teaching experience, we have formulated a pattern of success. Apart from teaching methodology, in depth understanding, concept based learning and maintaining consistent motivation level exude the recipe of success. Scholars Academy provides its students study material which is exclusively designed by our faculties of IIT & other Top Institutes. It ensures proper comprehension of even the most difficult topics. It contains explanation of topics in an easy manner, useful tricks and formulas and important tests and questions along with solutions. Its well researched and has been proven successful.

Emphasis is on instilling out of the box thinking which helps in solving complex problems. Helping students with time management to ensure a well-balanced schedule. Focus will be to teach from the basics and then advance gradually to higher level to ensure students excels in CBSE exams as well as JEE-Mains and JEE-Advanced along with other top entrance examinations.

Founder: Mr. Sudhanshu Bajaj

Sudhanshu Sir (as he is widely called) is not just a teacher par excellence of his subjects but also has an ability to command the masses and drive them to become achievers. Belonging to a very average academic record till class 10th, he was the second last boy to be allotted a seat in Science section, but with his strong determination and perseverance he became the only student to qualify IIT-JEE from his school in his first attempt. After his engineering he went to qualify CAT exam and went to IIM Bangalore to explore the core fundamentals of Management.

An ardent lover of physics and maths, he was teaching since his college first year. But while he worked for US Multinational for 6 months after his engineering, he realized his true call and left his job to be a Kingmaker.

He is today a young enthusiastic, a successful Edupreneur and one of the founders of Scholars Educational Group.