Schmear Bakery & Market for iOS

Developer's Description

Schmear provides the community with excellent food using locally sourced ingredients, superb customer service and an inviting environment to gather. The store will feature fresh bagels, pastries, a sophisticated coffee program, salad bar, sandwiches and a small market with specialty products.

With the Schmear app you'll be able to:

- Browse - check out our menu

- Customize - add menu items to your order & customize as you like

- Order & Pay - use Apple Pay or a saved credit/debit card

- Get Notified - as soon as your order is ready, well send you a notification

- Express Pickup - yeah, you just skipped the line! Mention your name or order code at our mobile order pickup spot and that's it!

Questions or comments? Find us on Facebook (Facebook.com/SchmearMarket/), Instagram (@schmearmarket) or email us at contact@speedetab.com.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
