Schmear provides the community with excellent food using locally sourced ingredients, superb customer service and an inviting environment to gather. The store will feature fresh bagels, pastries, a sophisticated coffee program, salad bar, sandwiches and a small market with specialty products.

With the Schmear app you'll be able to:

- Browse - check out our menu

- Customize - add menu items to your order & customize as you like

- Order & Pay - use Apple Pay or a saved credit/debit card

- Get Notified - as soon as your order is ready, well send you a notification

- Express Pickup - yeah, you just skipped the line! Mention your name or order code at our mobile order pickup spot and that's it!

Questions or comments? Find us on Facebook (Facebook.com/SchmearMarket/), Instagram (@schmearmarket) or email us at contact@speedetab.com.