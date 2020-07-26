Sign in to add and modify your software
Schmear provides the community with excellent food using locally sourced ingredients, superb customer service and an inviting environment to gather. The store will feature fresh bagels, pastries, a sophisticated coffee program, salad bar, sandwiches and a small market with specialty products.
With the Schmear app you'll be able to:
- Browse - check out our menu
- Customize - add menu items to your order & customize as you like
- Order & Pay - use Apple Pay or a saved credit/debit card
- Get Notified - as soon as your order is ready, well send you a notification
- Express Pickup - yeah, you just skipped the line! Mention your name or order code at our mobile order pickup spot and that's it!
Questions or comments? Find us on Facebook (Facebook.com/SchmearMarket/), Instagram (@schmearmarket) or email us at contact@speedetab.com.