SchengenApp is an application calculating day of travel in the Schengen Area compatible for mobile and tablet devices.
In order to protect interests of users and avoid any further complications users are obliged to read and agree to the terms and conditions of use.
Application is intended for the Citizens of Georgia in accordance new regulation of visa-free travel to Schengen Area state as set forward by the decision enforced since the 28th of March 2017.