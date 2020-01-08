Big bash is the first t20 league arranged by australian crick board in 2011. Till now BBL and WBBL is the most entertainment league of crickt all around the world. After BBL and WBBL get popularity as well. Now India , England, Bangladesh, West Indies and Pakistan Started there leagues called
IPL, BPL, CPL and PSL. Just Like BBL Women's Big Bash Super League has also eight teams and there names are Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers,
Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. Bug Bash league was started back in 2011 by Australian cricket board. Now just like BBL, WBBL is one of the best crickt league in the world.
The BBL replaced the previous competition, the T 20 Big Bash league and features eight major cities-based franchises in place of the six state teams which had participated previously.
Schedule and squads for Big Bash 2018-19 app provides BBL news, all teams squads and match schedule and venues.
The brand new WBBL app is now BIGGER and BETTER than ever before!
Women's Big Bash 2019(WBBL) Features:
WBBL Teams
* Adelaide Strikers.
* Brisbane Heat.
* Hobart Hurricanes.
* Melbourne Renegades.
* Melbourne Stars.
* Perth Scorchers.
* Sydney Sixers.
* Sydney Thunder.
