Scary pacify & dollify house Scare 2019 for Android

By Hacksaw Gamers Free

Welcome to the haunted House of scary dolls, evils and ghosts...!!!

This Horror Game is about your run for life in a paranormal farmland guarded by an old scary evil nun that is caught and is now killed by dollify, Anabella & evil creatures which are now the virtual owner of this great church near haunted house area.

Can you hear any noises of evil creatures and paranormal horrorfield in the house of church??? Anabella Dollify and creepy granny creature can follow your movements by your blood smell, in this ghosts mystery cum horror game 2019 for Anabella and scary doll lovers, you have to find a path to safety in old horror church before the dollify creature or scary dolls gets to you and kills you in paranormal identity. The Horror ghosts Game in the house has intense scary levels with realistic sounds that adds to more the fear and curiosity in ultimate spooky games, but its equally scary and misty game for spooky games lovers. In this horror game a dead scary visages grandma wants to kill you, find your way out and achieve your targets assigned to you by grandpa of shosts, runaway of death and save your soul from the evil scary dolls and pacify creature. Its not like the horrorfiled games in which you will survive in the dark house from granny creature, this is time to experience the thrill and fear in this Horror game to teach yourself how to fought with misty paranormal scary dolls or find the identity of scary granny evil creature. Beware of the traps of evil creature in church of ghosts, full of visage. They can attack you from anywhere.

You need to find some door keys in start to open the door to hell of scary granny creature. Dont drop something on the floor, they hears it and comes for you and he will be more evil than usual in haunted house of paranormal dollify creature and scary dolls house scare.

Features of Scary pacify & dollify house scare 2019:-

1. Find the identity of evil granny creature in dark and suspense.

2. Scary dark missions with paranormal creatures and Anabella scary doll.

3. Horror and mystery environment with ultimate dangerous church.

4. High quality scary sound effects and graphics.

