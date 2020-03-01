X

Scary granny's fake call and video at 3am for Android

By momo horror Stds Free

Developer's Description

By momo horror Stds

Granny's horror fake call - joke prank at 3am.

Call to Granny's horror in youre phone at 3am. Today at night you can couch you friends and joke him so fast!

Our app the best app from Granny's horror call apps in store!

You can download Granny's horror caller for free! and its not a real voice of Granny's horror. However you can only have it for Granny's.

It's fake app and our app is only for JOKE.

Granny is waiting for you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

The Sims Mobile

Free
Create your Sims' unique personalities, relationships, and home.
Android
The Sims Mobile

Fallout Shelter

Free
Control a state-of-the-art underground Vault from Vault-Tec.
Android
Fallout Shelter

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Discover your sims story on the go. Find true love and grow your family.
Android
The Sims FreePlay

Airport City

Free
Build your very own personal airport and send hundreds of flights into the sky.
Android
Airport City

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping