Welcome to Scary Teachers Video Call Simulator this app will allow you to receive a call from your favorite

scary Teachers.

If you like scary and horror Teacher app to scare your friends, Now this app fake call creepy can you scare your friends, and make a awesome surprise to your friends who may like the game, it very simple to use. Light application that won't take much space on you phone!

You have a three Button call can you make calling via voice or live chat or chat via video with scary Teacher with his number phone like you will find the app very funny and we hope you enjoy it.

Fake chat and call with scary Teacher is a simple application directed to fans scary Teacher and all age, it very easy to used just choose your option calling and create a wonderful discussion chat with fake video calling.

Scary Teacher Video Call & Chat Simulator app simulate fake incoming calls and fake incoming video calls, and fake conversation with the creepy character Scary Teachers, with her real voice or from her scary teacher's house (in case of a life video call). by a simple click you can live the scary experiment of talking to Scary teacher its an easy app to entertain yourself or prank your friends and family and see their hilarious reactions , the calls looks so realistic and they will believe your really talking with your teacher.

Scary Teacher Video Call & Chat Simulator Features:

- Run the application normally.

- set the call .

- scary teacher voices will be played when you answer the call .

- a video of scary teacher in her house will be played when you answer the call .

- Realistic feeling of talking with scary teacher granny thanks to the interface.

- live chat and live video calls.

- chat with searcy teacher 3d by answering properly her question.

- have a texting conversation with scary teacher

- Possibility for you or your friends to accept or reject the call.

- Cool and friendly Design.

- no Crashes

- Nice Graphics

- Answer the fake incoming call from the teacher 3d

- Scary Sounds Just For Fun

- Have a blast!

- replicate fake incoming video call from scary misty teacher.

You can't made a video call or chat, but what inside the app seems like you will made a call with the scary teachers !!! We hope you like it :) Disclaimer : You can't make a real call, this is just a prank App!

DISCLAIMER:

T This is not a real calling and only a joke! The app does not bear any harm and is only for entertainment!

Thank you