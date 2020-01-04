Wahaha! Get ready to scare your friends with these stickers that will fear them.

These stickers will create a scary impression to your friends and family. Like scenes in the horror movies.

Just select a picture you have in your gallery or take one in the moment and start putting terrific stickers until you create something really scary. Once you are done, send it to them and wait for reactions

We have included the following horror stickers for you to create it:

-Bats, flying

-Blood marks, scars and hands

-Cats and Crows

-Fire frames

-Ghosts

-Hats

-Scenery

-Masks

-Skeletons and skulls

-Spiders

-Vampires

-Wings

-And a text editor with font selector and color selector

Everything you need to make a picture look like an horror movie scene

Surprise your friends and family with this horror scene maker really easy to use

How To use

1. Get inside the stickers app.

2. Select a picture from your gallery or take a picture with your camera in the moment

3. Check available stickers in the stickers gallery

4. Select a sticker and position it in the screen. You can magnify, zoom it and rotate until it gets placed in the right spot

5. Select more stickers and repeat until you are scared enough

6. You can also write some text, edit it. Select also font size and color and zoom it or rotate it

7. When you are good enough, save the picture in your phone. You can also send it to friends right there.

8. And that's it, you are cool enough, use it as many times as you want for free

Features:

# Easy to use. Easy interface and experience.

# For free, use it as many times as you want

# Variety of stickers

# Low space on your phone

# Load pictures or take them instantly with the app

Finally, Do you miss something? Just let us know and we'll update with the new stickers.

Any other request or comment? no problem, place a review or contact us and we'll check it out asap.

Have a great time with the app