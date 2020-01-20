X

Scary Granny Spider & Iron: Chapter Two Games 2020 for Android

VERY GREAT and PERFECT for CHAPS TWO FREE!!!

Hello to Scary Granny Spider & Iron: Chapter Two Games 2020, this is a horror game chapter two and secrets of her neighbors creepy granny danny.

Scary Granny Spider & Iron: Chapter Two Games 2020 is mod granny version with special function of horror game, try to escape scary time in the horror house - with grandfather and grandmother.

You must get out from the scary House in 5 days & done some obstacles and to make the escape from bad granny.

Grandpa and Granny scary can hear every little sounds around her so don't make a little sound at all, don't be scared, run fast to find a way to escape and get out of this horror house.

Inside Scary Granny Spider & Iron: Chapter Two Games 2020, you must have find all the keys hidden to open de lock doors, with lots of dangerous traps everywhere in rich house of granny and grandpa.

FEATURES in NEW version Scary Granny Spider & Iron: Chapter Two Games 2020:

- Many Levels : Granny, Grandpas, Both.

- Many Quality : Low, Medium, High.

- Many Difficulty: Practice, Easy, Normal, Hard, Extreme.

- Open many new features perfect

- Scary and interesting sound.

- 3D graphics professional.

- Smooth and Easy play Controls.

- Amazing environments.

- The atmosphere is frightening and stressful

Be rearly with all of the scary granny mods are on mobile in 2020:

Scary Granny Spider & Iron: Chapter Two Games 2020 are best horror game version for you in 2019 -2020 year!

Let dowload it NOW Scary Granny Spider & Iron: Chapter Two Games 2020 and enjoy!

What's new in version 1.2

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 5
Downloads Last Week 0
