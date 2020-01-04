Realistic Scar Booth on your photo - make prank photo to show Friends/Mom but don't want to pain. Use "Scar Booth : Realistic Scar Face" Booth for get instantly scar!

** All Screenshot picture 100% had made from this app, Not just fake photo. **

** A lot of Scar Items, totally free! **

Scar Booth : Realistic Scar Face is easy to use and look realistic scar, come with variety of beautiful realistic scar items,

and available for adjust transparent.

You will be able to create realistic scar on your photo to prank Friends/Girl Friend/Boy Friend even Mom. That's so Funny!

App is easy to use, just take a picture, or select from the camera roll or your photo gallery,

slide then select scar picture that you like. Change the position-scale-rotation scar item with your fingers.

More Realistic with transparent adjust function (It's good for adjust bruise scars), When a your picture with scars is good looking,it easy to save images

& share to Twitter, Facebook and other social media

** Note: Realistic depend on skin color, face shape, camera angle.**

Features:

1. The Interface is easy to use and beautiful.

2. Variety of beautiful realistic scar pictures and available for adjust transparent.

3. Take photos using the camera or select a picture from your camera roll / photo gallery.

4. Scale, rotate, move adjust with your finger easily.

5. Save and Share your photo with tattoo to Facebook, Twitter and other social media.

Instruction:

1. Select a picture from your camera roll (photo gallery)or take photo.

2. Adjust your photo fix in frame, one finger for move and two fingers for scale and rotation, then tap OK button for use this picture.

3. Tab "+ Scar Button" for open/close Scar's gallery then slide for view & select scar picture that you want to attach on your photo.

4. Use your fingers for adjust (scale-move-rotation) scar item by one finger for move and two fingers for scale and rotation.

5. When scar item had selected, It's appear white frame around that scar item picture. User can tap another scar item for change item selection.

6. When scar item picture had selected can use "Bin Button" for delete its.

7. Tap "Visual Adjust Button" for open/close "Visual Adjust Panel" by this panel user can adjust transparent of scar item.

8. Save to Camera Roll or your photo gallery by use "Save Button".

9. For Sharing your Scar Booth photo use "Sharing Button" then select social media Facebook, Twitter that you want to share.