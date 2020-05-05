Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Scam Alert News & Notifications for iOS

By Topbuzz Free

Developer's Description

By Topbuzz

Latest Scam Alerts with Notifications Support! The Scam Alerts App enables you to stay informed with the latest news regarding internet scams, fraud, phishing schemes/malware and more. Categories covered include:

* Internet Scams

* Loan/Investment Scams

* IRS Scams

* Rip-offs

* Credit Card Scams

* Identity Theft

Please note that you can upgrade to the Pro version (via in-app purchase) which provides the following additional benefits:

* No in-app ads

* Support for additional news articles per section

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Follow your interests and get short bursts of timely information on the official Twitter app.
iOS
Twitter

Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Free
The all-new Flipboard organizes the world's stories, so you can get the best news for all your passions in one place.
iOS
Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Free
Introducing the revolutionary news app that's powered by the people, for the people.
iOS
Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Stitcher for Podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorite podcasts on the go.
iOS
Stitcher for Podcasts

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now