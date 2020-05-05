Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Latest Scam Alerts with Notifications Support! The Scam Alerts App enables you to stay informed with the latest news regarding internet scams, fraud, phishing schemes/malware and more. Categories covered include:
* Internet Scams
* Loan/Investment Scams
* IRS Scams
* Rip-offs
* Credit Card Scams
* Identity Theft
Please note that you can upgrade to the Pro version (via in-app purchase) which provides the following additional benefits:
* No in-app ads
* Support for additional news articles per section