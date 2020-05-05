Latest Scam Alerts with Notifications Support! The Scam Alerts App enables you to stay informed with the latest news regarding internet scams, fraud, phishing schemes/malware and more. Categories covered include:

* Internet Scams

* Loan/Investment Scams

* IRS Scams

* Rip-offs

* Credit Card Scams

* Identity Theft

Please note that you can upgrade to the Pro version (via in-app purchase) which provides the following additional benefits:

* No in-app ads

* Support for additional news articles per section