Sboy's World - Super Adventure- Jungle Island Game for Android

Developer's Description

Sboy's World - Super Adventure- Jungle Island Game

Sboy's World - Super Adventure- Jungle Island Game is the best classic adventure platform game. In this super world games, you will have great adventure through wonderful old jungle world adventure. Beautiful Graphics will make you love this game.

in Sboy's World - Super Adventure- Jungle Island Game, the brave sboy found himself facing and smash the enemies, so he needs your help to put an end to the curse. don`t forget to Keep in mind that many enemies will try to stop you complete this levels and your mission like: wind-up bombs, beetle, biddy, squid-like that appear in water-based level, flying ghosts, quadruped turtle-like, bullet-like projectiles...and a lot of dangerous obstacles but super boy has some special magic powers such as fireball-throwing, so great care must be taken when you start this adventure because you have to save him in the super world jungle.

Take your Sboy's World - Super Adventure- Jungle Island now. Control the Sboy World though jungle world! It's not fearful about enemies, it's friendly, cute and suitable for everyone even childs. Relax with your family with this fine game...!

[How to play Sboy's World - Super Adventure- Jungle Island Game]:

+ Use buttons to move, fire, jump and double jump.

+ Eat mushroom and coins to become stronger and defeat all monsters.

+ Run to the end of map to pass the level.

[Sboy's World - Super Adventure- Jungle Island Game Features]:

+ Nice graphics and sounds.

+ Smooth user interface

+ Music and sound effects

+ 100 levels, 20 monsters, 4 epic Bosses.

+ Game is free and no purchase required.

+ Easy, intuitive controls.

+ Classic platform game style.

+ Destroyable bricks, blocks and moving platform

+ Hidden bonus levels with lots of classic and modern coins

+ Underground and water worlds, swim, jump and run

+ Suitable with kids and children.

Get Sboy's World - Super Adventure- Jungle Island now new Game for free today.

Have fun !!

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
