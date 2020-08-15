APP DESCRIPTION

A funny idle game with huge amount of zombie battles. In Save Garden you will explore a fantasy story of battles between flowers and zombies. You will protect your garden from zombies attacks wave by wave. What you have is squad of plants pals. You can upgrade the flower leader, and unlock more plant pets to help you. Keep upgrade and left to survive. You will be the hero to defeat the zombies!

HOW TO PLAY

Save Garden gives you a great addictive expience to play an idle game. Your plants will attack zombies automatically. You need to upgrade them to make your squad stronger. Remember to unlock new plant pets to help you. Each of them has special skills and abilities. Choose them to make the best combination. One more thing, keep swiping the screen to shoot beans to kill those stupid zombies. You can't stop!

WHY YOU MAY LIKE IT

*Addictive BattlesA brand new time-killing idle game with funny stories. Build up your plant squad, protect your garden, left to survive from waves of zombies attacks, and finally challenge the zombie bosses.

*Variety Plants and UpgradesStarts with a flower, then you will keep unlock with new plant pets as your pals. Each of them has a unique look, attack skills and even abilities.

*Achievements and New ModesWe provide many missions and achievements to challenge. You will unlock new game modes with rich of rewards. Can you find all secret plants and sub-stories?

