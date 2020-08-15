Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Save Garden - Zombie Attack & Idle RPG for Android

By Hopfinger studio Free

Developer's Description

By Hopfinger studio

APP DESCRIPTION

A funny idle game with huge amount of zombie battles. In Save Garden you will explore a fantasy story of battles between flowers and zombies. You will protect your garden from zombies attacks wave by wave. What you have is squad of plants pals. You can upgrade the flower leader, and unlock more plant pets to help you. Keep upgrade and left to survive. You will be the hero to defeat the zombies!

HOW TO PLAY

Save Garden gives you a great addictive expience to play an idle game. Your plants will attack zombies automatically. You need to upgrade them to make your squad stronger. Remember to unlock new plant pets to help you. Each of them has special skills and abilities. Choose them to make the best combination. One more thing, keep swiping the screen to shoot beans to kill those stupid zombies. You can't stop!

WHY YOU MAY LIKE IT

*Addictive BattlesA brand new time-killing idle game with funny stories. Build up your plant squad, protect your garden, left to survive from waves of zombies attacks, and finally challenge the zombie bosses.

*Variety Plants and UpgradesStarts with a flower, then you will keep unlock with new plant pets as your pals. Each of them has a unique look, attack skills and even abilities.

*Achievements and New ModesWe provide many missions and achievements to challenge. You will unlock new game modes with rich of rewards. Can you find all secret plants and sub-stories?

Follow us: https://www.facebook.com/Save-Garden-Zombie-attack-108344954017584

We keep improving the game, and also are really happy to receive any feedback from you. You can contact us via email:

happyvincent807@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.5

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.3.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Minecraft

$6.99
Explore infinite worlds and build everything from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles.
Android
Minecraft

Subway Surfers

Free
Strike against obstacles with your dodging accomplices in the most daring chase.
Android
Subway Surfers

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

$4.99
Get back to Vice City.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Gems Journey

Free
Gems Journey, classic and addictive match-3 type game!It's aim is to complete the assigned goals in given moves or seconds.Gems Journey has various...
Android
Gems Journey

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now