Check the application has Storage permissions (Settings -> Apps -> Save Game Editor for Baldur's Gate -> Permissions -> Storage ON)
1. Run Baldur's Gate
2. Remember (or write down) your character's stats
3. Save game
4. Run this application and click on the save game file
5. Fill your character's stats on left and new stats on right
6. Press Search and Save button