Saurbhi Indian Food & Grocery for iOS

By Innvonix Technologies LLP Free

Developer's Description

By Innvonix Technologies LLP

Saurbhi is an renowned brand which offers high quality Indian grocery products to all over Australias Indian retail stores.

Saurbhi is a Indian grocery product of SHIVOM ENTERPRISE PTY LTD.Saurbhi is an renowned brand which offers high quality products to all over Australias Indian retail stores. Saurbhi application is an ecommerce application which allows you to order variety of products online over a click of applications. User can place new orders, view order history and even save orders for later.

Saurbhi is dealing with all Indian groceries - Indian spices, Indian pulses, Basmati rice, Indian flours, and much more comes together at Shivom Enterprise. If you are looking for Indian groceries in Sydney, for sure you will find us in all possible Indian retail stores brands as Saurbhi, Real choice and Chatzpatz for now and we are in progress to build few more as required from our customers. We deliver to several areas all around Sydney, with interstate deliveries too. So if you need Indian groceries to the shop delivered, you are at the right place.

Apart from food, we all miss our country - India and tradition and the Taste that we born and brought up with. We got you covered in the sense; with all respect and proper traditional way of packing all Indian grocery & bringing the traditional food in here is our biggest achievements so far. With all support from our customers, our aim is to serve and provide the tradition in a way that it passes it on to the end user to get the in memory of all back home Taste.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.22

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 1.22

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
