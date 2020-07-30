Join or Sign In

Saudi Newspapers | KSA Newspapers | KSA News App for Android

Read latest news from more than 55 Saudi Arabia newspapers with an easy and uninterruptible view. There are options for sharing the news with your friends and family using your phone messages or any other relevant social apps. KSA Newspaper networks included are:

BBC Arabic

Google News Saudi Arabia

Yahoo News Saudi Arabia

3 Seer

521 News

Aawsat

Aenhail

Afifnp

Akhbaar 24

Albawaba

Abunawaf

Alhayat

Al_madina

Alweeam

Al-Jazirah

Al-jazirah Online

Al Marsd

Alshellah

Alwatan

Albilad Daily

Alazd

Albaha Today

Aljouf News

Al-Jamaheir

Alnaddy

Almokhtsar

Al-Jazeera Portal

Almowaten

Alyaum

An7a

Al Riyadh

Alsharq

Altaif

Al Wazer

Anaween

Arab News

Arab English News

Arabi21

Araby Life

Arar-News

Ajel

Bab

Bishanet

Daoo

Daral Akhbar

Dreams City

E-mailaat

Hadth

Hail2h

Hasa News

Hail News

Ibtesamh

Islam Today

Md55

Tricky Question

3 Alyoum

1 Asir

3 BR

What's new in version 7.0

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 7.0

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
