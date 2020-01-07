Satfinder(satellite director 2020) satellite finder is a tool which helps you to set up you dish according to satelite position. It will give you accurate azimuth elevation and it will also provide you with level meter to set proper tv dish antenna placement with respect to Gps.Satfinder(satellite director 2020) satellite finder will provide you with a list of all satellite available in your area you can select dish from that list and set your Dish or antena position and direction using Satfinder(sattelite director).SatFinder uses your phone sensors to detect your physical location and calculates azimuth and elevation needed for your satellite antenna to set

Satfinder(satellite director 2020) satellite finder is a tool for finding live satellites and aligning satellite dishes according to quardinates provided. It can be used anywhere in the world since all TV satellites are in the database.This Satfinder app provides you with a high-precision instrument to create a landmark.This satellite director app will help you direct and pointing you satellite dish fast and easly.

You can get the accurate placement of your dish with the help of Dish pointer and set your antenna with cursor movement.This Satellite finder will give you azimuth, satellite director elevation and LNB tilt for your location (GPS-based).

Level meter will help you to properly level the surface and set your dish placed perfectly.

Best tool to calculator field area or Distance meter on map

Measure earth perimeter instanty, calculate regional area, or even country Area.

Satfinder(satellite director) app is a free area and perimeter measurement app also referred to as GPS areas calculator for land area measurement.Planimeter to measure area calculator & triangle plnar, or platometer and is used to measure field acreage and land surveys.Highly accurate area measurement and land surveyor app

Main Functions of satellite finder Satfinder(satellite director 2020):

* Dish Pointer

*satellite finder 2020

* Satfinder 2020

* satellite director

* Qucikdish alighnment

* Geo Area calculator

* Land Area measurement

* Distance measurement

* Level meter

* Dish positioning

* Antena placement

* satellite dish pointer

* Satellite Locator

* Gps Satellite Finder and positioning of Dish.

* Satellite Tracker

* Satellite finder and Direction

* Live satellite finder.

* Free Tv sattelite Directions

* Satellite alignment according to Your Gps Location

* Gps sattelite Positioning with level Meter.

Note : If you found any issue regarding this app please tell us directly at our developer email address we will consider your suggested issues and this will also help us to improve our products.Don,t forget to give us your Feedback thanks