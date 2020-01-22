X

Satellite Earth Navigation & GPS Route Finder Map for Android

By Alfa Apps Tech Free

Developer's Description

By Alfa Apps Tech

Live Navigation on GPS maps with shortest and fast routes is versy easy now. Ease your road trip with Satellite Earth Navigatio & GPS Route Finder map app. Free GPS route finder app with multiple features like live GPS navigation, route finder map, easy route map, earth satellite map, street views of tourist places, live current location on latest maps, address finder map and much more.

Multiple easy ways of traveling driving directions with Satellite Earth Navigation & GPS Route Finder Map & Live GPS, Earth map 2020 app. Compass on map will let you find out easy directions on map. Maps & GPS Navigation with features of find route & map locator will be your map guide. Easy route planner will plan easy route in easy way & map locator will find your current location for you. Explore world on map and easily navigate whereever you want just simply by drawing route and find driving directions with free GPS navigation.

Street view map will show you latest 3D panorama views of tourist places on HD maps. Easy street view mapps will show you street views on just by a single click. Find out directions with compass free map.

Live GPS Navigation, Directions with map locator & easy route planner will easy your journey on the road. Share your current location with your friends & family with just a single click. Find out any address on map with easy address finder feature. Just focus on map where you want to know address & address finder will show you address of that place. You can copy & share that address with your friends & family. Know any location with latitude & longitude with this Satellite Earth Navigation & Free GPS Route Finder Map App.

Features

Free GPS Map app

Easy route draw

Current location

Address Finder & Location on map

Satellite View maps

Easy & free driving directions

Street views of selected tourist places

Compass on map

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MapFactor GPS Navigation Maps

Free
Find your way to your destination with turn-by-turn GPS navigation.
Android
MapFactor GPS Navigation Maps

Waze - GPS, Maps, Traffic Alerts & Live Navigation

Free
Join forces with other drivers nearby to outsmart traffic.
Android
Waze - GPS, Maps, Traffic Alerts & Live Navigation

Uber

Free
Uber is a ridesharing app for fast, reliable rides in minutes--day or night.
Android
Uber

Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Free
Plan your transit via subway and bus in NYC, DC, SF, LA, Toronto.
Android
Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping