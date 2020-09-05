Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
In this app, you can access all the official website & important links for free.
SarkariJobAlert App is Made in to Provide All Government Job Alert, Including Government Job, Admit Card, Result, Answer Key and Many More.
This app is very useful for Unemployed Youths who wants carrier in Govt. Sector. we provide accurate and quality information through this app.
In SarkariJobAlert App, You can apply for various Government Departments and Ministries and various place in the private sector. This is very helpful for those who are preparing especially for the UPSC, SSC, RAILWAYS exams and other Central and State Level Exams
You can find information about:
UPSC Civil Services IAS, UPSC ESE, UPSC IES/ISS, UPSC SCRA, UPSC NDA & NA
SSC CGLE, SSC CHSL, SSC Junior Engineer, SSC Stenographer
RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) NTPC Jobs, RRB JE Jobs
IBPS PO/MT, IBPS Clerk, IBPS Specialist Officer, IBPS RRB PO & Clerk, SBI PO & Clerk
GATE PSU Jobs like BHEL ET, NTPC ET, ONGC Graduate Trainee and other Engineering Jobs
UPSC Job Alerts
Central Govt Job Alerts
State Govt Job Alerts
SSC Job Alerts
Railway Govt Jobs Alerts
Bank Govt Jobs Alerts
State Police Job Alerts
Air Force Job Alerts
Army Job Alerts
Navy Job Alerts
Features:
No Login or Registration Required to use SarkariJobAlert App
You can find Jobs according to your job category
Simple and User-Friendly user Interface
Easy to use
Provide Latest Government Jobs alert instantly by Notifications
App update from time to time
App by- OmkarPandatji