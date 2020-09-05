Join or Sign In

Sarkari Job Alert- Sarkari Result & Sarkari Naukri for Android

By OmkarPandatji Free

Developer's Description

By OmkarPandatji

In this app, you can access all the official website & important links for free.

SarkariJobAlert App is Made in to Provide All Government Job Alert, Including Government Job, Admit Card, Result, Answer Key and Many More.

This app is very useful for Unemployed Youths who wants carrier in Govt. Sector. we provide accurate and quality information through this app.

In SarkariJobAlert App, You can apply for various Government Departments and Ministries and various place in the private sector. This is very helpful for those who are preparing especially for the UPSC, SSC, RAILWAYS exams and other Central and State Level Exams

You can find information about:

UPSC Civil Services IAS, UPSC ESE, UPSC IES/ISS, UPSC SCRA, UPSC NDA & NA

SSC CGLE, SSC CHSL, SSC Junior Engineer, SSC Stenographer

RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) NTPC Jobs, RRB JE Jobs

IBPS PO/MT, IBPS Clerk, IBPS Specialist Officer, IBPS RRB PO & Clerk, SBI PO & Clerk

GATE PSU Jobs like BHEL ET, NTPC ET, ONGC Graduate Trainee and other Engineering Jobs

UPSC Job Alerts

Central Govt Job Alerts

State Govt Job Alerts

SSC Job Alerts

Railway Govt Jobs Alerts

Bank Govt Jobs Alerts

State Police Job Alerts

Air Force Job Alerts

Army Job Alerts

Navy Job Alerts

Features:

No Login or Registration Required to use SarkariJobAlert App

You can find Jobs according to your job category

Simple and User-Friendly user Interface

Easy to use

Provide Latest Government Jobs alert instantly by Notifications

App update from time to time

App by- OmkarPandatji

What's new in version 2.0

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
