Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
The future of New Zealands food & fibre industry needs an open mind to the farming challenges and an open heart to connect with our curious consumers.
Building on Sarah Perriams rising nation-wide popularity as the former fresh, bright new voice of the rural sector, this is your weekly fix of all things agriculture & food marketing with a twist.
Passionate & persuasive, yet playful and proud. No advertising, just honest debate.
ABOUT THE APP
A centralized place to listen and watch a range of shows to help grow your farming business and learn about the issues facing New Zealand's food & fibre sector.
Watch and/or listen to live-streamed shows and participate via Slido within the app asking questions for the panel or give your views in the polls.
Enter the weekly competitions and keep up-to-date with notifications of new episodes.
ABOUT SARAH PERRIAM
Constantly curious, Sarah is a passionate rural advocate and a leading voice of New Zealand's primary industries.
Raised on a merino & beef property in Central Otago, Sarah has developed a great understanding of all issues in rural over her 10-year career within the sector with her recent time with MediaWorks on RadioLIVEs Rural Exchange & the AM Show.
In 2018, she was a Westpac Women of Influence finalist, a panellist at
Women You Can Bank On & hosted the TV broadcast of the 50th FMG Young Farmer of the Year on Newshub.co.nz.
In 2019, post-MediaWorks, she continues to shape the discussion around
New Zealand's food and fibre sector becoming a global market leader with her speaking engagements at the East Coast Expo, ASB Perspective 2025, Grow 2019 Agri Summit, Foodstuffs Conference & Potato NZ Conference.
"She is always well-informed, having gathered a range of views on the agri-sector topics of the day and serves our countrys farmers and growers well by bringing them the most up-to-date information." Damien O'Connor, Minister of Agriculture.