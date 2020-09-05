Sarah & Duck - Winner of the 2014 Best Pre-School Animation BAFTA

The Official BBC Sarah & Duck App! Safe, trusted, ad-free fun for your pre-school and nursery little ones.

Join Sarah & Duck for a fun-packed day at the park where you can play hide and seek with Duck, create, decorate and fly your own unique kite, feed the hungry ducks, help Umbrella avoid the puddles and then build your very own park.

Key Features:

Interact with your favourite characters across 6 beautifully animated games

Collect special rewards as you play to build your very own park

Develop imagination and problem-solving skills through different game-playing styles

Gated grown-ups area including a Help section ensures a child-friendly game experience

Games:

Hide & Seek

Sarah & Duck are going to play a game of hide and seek. Can you use your detective skills to track down Duck in his secret hiding place? Count to ten and then tap the screen to find Duck.

Kite Maker

Create a beautiful kite for Sarah & Duck to fly. Enjoy building and decorating your kite in 5 simple steps choose your shape, frame, decoration and tail. Then reveal your very own kite to Sarah & Duck. Theyll love it.

Kite Flight

Its the perfect windy day for kite flying. Show off your excellent kite control skills in this speedy and fun catching game. Catch as many raindrops as you can and why not give rainbow a tickle for super bonus points and a giggle.

Feeding the Ducks

The ducks are hungry and would like some of Sarah & Ducks yummy bread. Pick the right shape of bread and watch the ducks gobble it down. Feed as many ducks as you can before the time runs out.

Puddle Maze

Its raining! Help get Umbrella home through this maze-based game as quickly as you can. But remember, Umbrella doesnt like getting wet so be sure to avoid all those puddles.

Park Designer

Time to try making a park of your very own. Let your creative skills run wild by picking from a whole host of decorative objects and your favourite characters. Watch in delight as your completed park comes to life with animations, and dont forget to take a photo snap as a memento.

Customer Care

If you experience any technical issues with this app please get in touch with our Customer Care Team. Most issues can be easily fixed and we are always happy to help. Contact us a support@scarybeasties.com

Privacy

This app will ask for permission to access the camera and photo library of your device.

The camera is used to take a photograph of the player for their user profile, which is used to track and retain progress through the game you may also choose from a number of characters from Sarah & Duck to represent the player in the user profile. The photo library is accessed in order to store pictures the player may take of the parks they can create in the final activity of the app.

When asked, you will be given an option of accepting or turning down permission. If you turn down permission to use the camera, you will not be able to take a photograph for the user profile. If you turn down permission to access the picture library, you will not be able to save a picture of the parks that are created in the parking building part of the game.

This app does not collect or store any personal data from your device. View our privacy policy here: http://www.bbcworldwide.com/privacy.aspx

Karrot Entertainment

Karrot Entertainment creates, develops and produces childrens and family entertainment properties. Sarah & Duck is Karrots first in-house developed series and launched on CBeebies in 2013. Follow us on Twitter @KarrotAnimation or the series at www.facebook.com/sarahandduck

Scary Beasties

Scary Beasties are a mobile and online games designer and developer specialising in kids content, from pre-school through to the teen market. Be the first to hear about our other apps: on twitter @scarybeasties or www.facebook.com/scarybeasties

A Scary Beasties production for BBC Worldwide.