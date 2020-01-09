Hi, nice old that Santa is bringing us gifts every year, he comes with many gifts for each and makes us very happy.Now Dress up your favourite santa the way you want.We can have 4 different services: Makeover, Hair Salon & Dressup & Beard Salon.

Santa Claus has been wearing the same beard and the same outfit forever. Let's play pretend and give him a new look! Shave that face nice and clean with the touch screen, then spruce of the old man's look with a fun new makeover. Pass your phone to your baby and see what kind of outfit she can create. Who knows, maybe Santa will look better with a close shave?

angels,bells,candles,decoration,jinglebell,merry,xmas,yule,holiday,vacation,party,butter,brandy,dressing the santa and his beard and show the festival look with santa gift for all the kids and all people who loves christams or santa and merry christmas

FEATURES

* Choose between Santa and Man

* Cut and trim hair with a scissors, razor blade, and clippers

* Patch up any sore spots with paper bits.

* Get rid of any rashes with the rash cream

* Apply aftershave and wait for the reaction!

* Kid friendly interface!