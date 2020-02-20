Access your Sandals Select Rewards account on the go with the new Sandals & Beaches app.

Features of the app include...

- The ability to view current membership levels, number of nights to get to the next level, Sandals Select member ID & total point balance

- Stay up to date with the latest Sandals Select news, exclusive events and special offers made only available to members

- Track your points earned and redeemed on past and future stays

- View total amount of Sandals Select points pending on your account

- Vacation details will be right at your fingertips allowing guests to view vacation details such as booking number, resort name, travel dates for both future and past trips to Sandals and Beaches Resorts

- Check out your room category before even stepping foot in it. The Sandals & Beaches app will display images of Sandals/Beaches Resorts and the room category booked for the upcoming trip

- Make all your friends jealous, the Sandals & Beaches app allows you to share your vacation information through social media channels

- Enhance your resort experience by being able to fill out your Butler preferences to help personalize your service when booking a butler-level suite

- After you travel we want to hear from you, guests will have the ability to provide valuable feedback by submitting a survey post travel