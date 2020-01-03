X

Sand Draw: Sketch & Draw Art for Android

By Kalrom Systems LTD Free

Developer's Description

By Kalrom Systems LTD

Sand Draw is a fun app which lets you draw on realistic sand, and even create a limestone in the horizon!

After a couple of minutes playing with sand draw it will be hard for you to stop drawing, since the result you get looks so real, and easily achieved.

Want to draw a new sand draw? Just shake the device, and let the waves wipe out the sand.

Sea View! Click on the 'sea' button and get a beautiful view of the sea with a romantic sunset, while changing the angle by tilting your phone!

You can even control the sunset by dragging the sun or the moon, and place an object in the sea such as a deserted island, a lighthouse, a ship, an exotic limestone and more!

Make your drawing look even more realistic by adding authentic beach objects such as sea-shells, weeds, rocks and foot/hand prints. Feel free like a sable!

Control the color of the sea, the sky and the sand & control limestone position!

Change to a different sand texture!

Make your drawing look even more realistic by adding authentic beach objects such as sea-shells, weeds, rocks and foot/hand prints or a limestone.

sand draw can be used to send a romantic greeting to your loved one, play Tic-Tac-Toe and other games, or just draw whatever comes up on your limestone mind!

Get it now, and start your sand drawing :)

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Floor Plan Creator

Free
Create and share floor plans easily.
Android
Floor Plan Creator

Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Free
Expressive painting with multiple brushes and layers.
Android
Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Free
Reveal the true wonder of the picturesque, admirably modified world of sheer craftsmanship.
Android
Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Free
bismillah hirrahman nirrahim...
Android
Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping