Sand Draw is a fun app which lets you draw on realistic sand, and even create a limestone in the horizon!

After a couple of minutes playing with sand draw it will be hard for you to stop drawing, since the result you get looks so real, and easily achieved.

Want to draw a new sand draw? Just shake the device, and let the waves wipe out the sand.

Sea View! Click on the 'sea' button and get a beautiful view of the sea with a romantic sunset, while changing the angle by tilting your phone!

You can even control the sunset by dragging the sun or the moon, and place an object in the sea such as a deserted island, a lighthouse, a ship, an exotic limestone and more!

Make your drawing look even more realistic by adding authentic beach objects such as sea-shells, weeds, rocks and foot/hand prints. Feel free like a sable!

Control the color of the sea, the sky and the sand & control limestone position!

Change to a different sand texture!

Make your drawing look even more realistic by adding authentic beach objects such as sea-shells, weeds, rocks and foot/hand prints or a limestone.

sand draw can be used to send a romantic greeting to your loved one, play Tic-Tac-Toe and other games, or just draw whatever comes up on your limestone mind!

Get it now, and start your sand drawing :)