At SDG&E, were dedicated to helping our customers find easier and better ways to access their accounts, no matter where they go. Our new features and navigation deliver a seamless experience to help you stay in control of your energy use and costs. Its a snap to manage your account securely anywhere, anytime.

KEY FEATURES

1. Quickly pay your bill, track energy use and more

2. Simple fingerprint or facial recognition log on password required only once

3. View planned and active power outage maps and report outages

4. Set up alerts to help manage your energy use and costs

5. Learn when to use energy to save the most on-peak, off-peak and super off-peak times

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.0

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
